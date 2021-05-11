Em and Jamie rave about things they love. They answer exactly how to pick a place to eat when you’re indecisive and recommend a few locations themselves. Plus, they share some of their favorite new and well loved products.
Here are the resources they discuss in this episode:
Recommended Food Carts:
I Scream for Waffles
Kento’s Hibachi
Danang Eatery / Tam’s Vietnamese Cuisine
Makeda’s
Pupuseria Juanita
Em’s fresh pasta and cilantro salsa
Jamie’s easy biscuits and peppermint tea
Food Security Instagram accounts
Community fridges in Eugene (@eugenecommunityfridge)
Free food in fridges accessible from 9AM-9PM, 4th and Washington, and 18th and Alder
Waste to Taste Eugene (@waste2taste_eug): Free food available 24/7 in “ittle Free Pantries” located around town
Burrito Brigade (@burritobrigade): Free burritos served every weekend
CORE (Community Outreach through Radical Empowerment) (@core.eugene): Street feeds and harm reduction supplies to young adults experiencing houselessness
@feedtheflockuo and the Student Sustainability Center @uo_ssc
Hearth & Table: free meals available for pickup starting October 6, once a week
EMU Produce Drops: Fresh produce every Tuesday from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at the EMU Amphitheater during the academic term for those with a bag, UO student ID, and mask.
