Em and Jamie rave about things they love. They answer exactly how to pick a place to eat when you’re indecisive and recommend a few locations themselves. Plus, they share some of their favorite new and well loved products.

Here are the resources they discuss in this episode:

Overview of Eugene situation

Recommended Food Carts:

  • I Scream for Waffles

  • Kento’s Hibachi

  • Danang Eatery / Tam’s Vietnamese Cuisine

  • Makeda’s

  • Pupuseria Juanita

 

Em’s fresh pasta and cilantro salsa

Jamie’s easy biscuits and peppermint tea 

 

Food Security Instagram accounts

Community fridges in Eugene (@eugenecommunityfridge)

Free food in fridges accessible from 9AM-9PM, 4th and Washington, and 18th and Alder

Waste to Taste Eugene (@waste2taste_eug): Free food available 24/7 in “ittle Free Pantries” located around town

Burrito Brigade (@burritobrigade): Free burritos served every weekend

CORE (Community Outreach through Radical Empowerment) (@core.eugene): Street feeds and harm reduction supplies to young adults experiencing houselessness

@feedtheflockuo and the Student Sustainability Center @uo_ssc

Hearth & Table: free meals available for pickup starting October 6, once a week

EMU Produce Drops: Fresh produce every Tuesday from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at the EMU Amphitheater during the academic term for those with a bag, UO student ID, and mask.

