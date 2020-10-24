Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Em and an extremely hangry Jamie tackle how to finagle the perfect buttermilk pancake, from the specifics of your kitchen set-up to why smaller pancakes are superior. With cold season (and COVID) in full swing, they also talk about what their go-to foods while sick are. Jamie also rants about the proper way to wash dishes in the sink, while Em raves about frozen pizza. (So much so that Em fed Jamie with said pizza afterward.)
Here are the resources they discuss in this episode:
Jamie’s go-to pancake recipe
Instagram accounts
@feedtheflockuo and the Student Sustainability Center @uo_ssc
Hearth & Table: free meals available for pickup starting October 6, once a week
EMU Produce Drops: Fresh produce every Tuesday from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at the EMU Amphitheater during the academic term for those with a bag, UO student ID, and mask.
