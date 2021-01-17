Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Em and Jamie kick off the new year with how to eat healthier and dive into how to safely support local businesses. They clear the air on getting rid of unwanted food smells. Em shows off her new knives and Jamie has an existential crisis over spring rolls.
Here are the resources they discuss in this episode:
Overview of Eugene situation
Em’s Cuisinart 15 Piece Stainless-Steel Hollow Handle Block Set
Jamie’s spring roll wrappers
Food Security Instagram accounts
@feedtheflockuo and the Student Sustainability Center @uo_ssc
Hearth & Table: free meals available for pickup starting October 6, once a week
EMU Produce Drops: Fresh produce every Tuesday from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at the EMU Amphitheater during the academic term for those with a bag, UO student ID, and mask.
Join Em Chan and Jamie Diep every other week as they answer your cooking questions and handle your kitchen mishaps on the Food Fumble Hotline. They believe food is best served hot and takes served even hotter. To ask a question, go to bit.ly/FoodFumble, email them at foodfumblehotline@gmail.com or find them on Twitter at @catchuptoemily and @jdiep2.
Intro music is “London Calling” by Ryan Andersen, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
Outro Music is “Until the End” by Ryan Andersen, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.
Multimedia Desk Producer Jamie Diep edited this podcast.