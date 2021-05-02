Em and Jamie discuss pretty food and plug their favorite food and tools for the week.
Here are the resources they discuss in this episode:
Em’s Gerand Bertrand Cote des roses rose wine 2020
Jamie’s non-stick baking sheets
Food Security Instagram accounts
Community fridges in Eugene (@eugenecommunityfridge)
Free food in fridges accessible from 9AM-9PM, 4th and Washington, and 18th and Alder
Waste to Taste Eugene (@waste2taste_eug): Free food available 24/7 in “ittle Free Pantries” located around town
Burrito Brigade (@burritobrigade): Free burritos served every weekend
CORE (Community Outreach through Radical Empowerment) (@core.eugene): Friday, May 7, Street Feed for people ages 16-24, Spectrum 150 W. Broadway
Serving Chicken Alfredo, Caesar Salad, and Dessert from Noisette Pastry Kitchen, and harm reduction supplies to young adults experiencing houselessness
@feedtheflockuo and the Student Sustainability Center @uo_ssc
Hearth & Table: free meals available for pickup starting October 6, once a week
EMU Produce Drops: Fresh produce every Tuesday from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at the EMU Amphitheater during the academic term for those with a bag, UO student ID and mask.
