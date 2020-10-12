Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
In the inaugural episode of Food Fumble Hotline, Em Chan and Jamie Diep discuss meal planning during COVID, settling roommate kitchen spats, and the best socially distanced picnic food. They go into the importance of cutting boards and talk about their kitchen go-to’s. Finally, they talk about free food resources in Eugene and Springfield for UO students and community members.
Here are the resources they discuss in this episode:
Food security resources provided by Dean of StudentsInstagram accounts
@feedtheflockuo and the Student Sustainability Center @uo_ssc
SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)
or contact Student Sustainability Center’s Sophia at foodsecurity@uoregon.edu
UO ECM: food pantry open Wednesday and Thursdays from 4-6pm during the academic term to people who show their student ID
Hearth & Table: free meals available for pickup starting October 6, once a week
EMU Produce Drops: Fresh produce every Tuesday from 3:00–5:00 p.m. at the EMU Amphitheater during the academic term for those with a bag, UO student ID, and mask.
--
