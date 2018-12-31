2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-3.jpg

The Ducks celebrate their 7-6 victory over the Spartans. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-2.jpg

Spartans center back Josiah Scott (22) misses the catch. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame.jpg

Spartans wide reciever Darrell Stewart Jr. (25) catches the ball. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-8.jpg

Spartans wide reciever Jalen Nailor (8) misses the pass. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-7.jpg

Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) is thrown out of bounds. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-6.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Dillon Mitchell (13) Spartans center back Josiah Scott (22) attempts to intercept the ball. watches as Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-5.jpg

Ducks running back CJ Verdell (34) slips a diving tackle. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-4.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Dillon Mitchell (13) celebrates after his touchdown. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-3.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Dillon Mitchell (13) catches the only touchdown of the game. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-11.jpg

Ducks wide reciever Vincenzo Logan (24) is cheered on by fans following the Ducks 7-6 victory over the Spartans. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-12.jpg

Ducks tight ends Jacob Breeland (27) and Ryan Bay celebrate as they walk into the tunnel following Oregons 7-6 victory. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-13.jpg

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) pumps his vist in celebration of the Ducks 7-6 victory. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-9.jpg

The Oregon Ducks celebrate following their 7-6 victory. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)
2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-10.jpg

The Oregon Ducks celebrate following their 7-6 victory. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

