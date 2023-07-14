Read more like this
The Eugene Saturday Market started around the 1970s and has become a staple of the community, as well as the oldest craft market in the United States. The market features live music, supports local artists, and hosts an international food court. The Saturday Market is open every Saturday 10 am to 4 pm.
