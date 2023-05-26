Asian Night Market_-6.jpg

A number of children activities were provided. Seen here is a craft station. The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Asian Night Market_-11.jpg

Katmandu Trading Co. offered a variety of clothing and jewelry. The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Asian Night Market_.jpg

1,000 oragami cranes are strung together to symbolize good luck, happiness and a long life. The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Asian Night Market_-14.jpg

Halua Hula o Na Pua o Hawaii Nei performed colorful hula dances. The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Asian Night Market_-13.jpg

Young customers enjoy the food of the many vendors offered at the market. The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Asian Night Market_-10.jpg

A young child peers over the crowd to watch Eugene Taiko. The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Asian Night Market_-12.jpg

The Plucky Flower owned by locals Sarah and Damon Sears. The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Asian Night Market_-9.jpg

Eugene Bhangra performed traditional Bollywood dance. The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Asian Night Market_-8.jpg

A customer who ordered from Spice N Steam. This vendor sold shrimp shumai, dimsums, buns and noodles. The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Asian Night Market_-7.jpg

A vendor that sold a number of different household utensils. All the items had bright pops of color and unique patterns. The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Asian Night Market_-5.jpg

Jewelry among other handmade pieces for sale at the market. The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Asian Night Market_-4.jpg

One of the many unique booths run by a Eugene local. The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Asian Night Market_-3.jpg

Hundreds of people gathered in Eugene to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Month. The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).
Asian Night Market_-2.jpg

Wako Daiko performs interpretations of traditional and modern compositions.The Asian Night Market is celebrated in downtown Eugene, Ore., on May 25, 2023. (Kemper Flood/Emerald).

