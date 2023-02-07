Emerald Sports is back for winter term! In the first episode of 2023, host Aaron Heisen is joined by Brady Ruth and Brennan Furber to discuss the men's basketball team's season up to this point, along with its disappointing loss against Arizona. Then, they cap off the episode with Super Bowl predictions and an update on the women's tennis team.

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast producer Brennan Furber. The music used is "Assim E Assado" by Rocky Marsiano, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.