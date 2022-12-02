Emerald Sports podcast logo horizontal
Emerald sports is back after a two week break. Host Aaron Heisen and Nina-Grace Montes discuss volleyball to start, followed by a discussion with Emma Logan about the women's basketball team. Then, Brady Ruth and Jack Aaron join the conversation to discuss men's basketball and the football teams disappointing end to the regular season.

This podcast was recorded by podcast editor Jamie Diep and edited by podcast producer Brennan Furber. The music used is "Assim E Assado" by Rocky Marsiano, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Aaron Heisen is a writer from Los Angeles, California. He enjoys covering Oregon sports including basketball, football, and track and field. When he’s not writing, he’s playing basketball, reading, watching televison, or spending time with his family.