Aaron Heisen is joined by Nina-Grace Montes to recap volleyball and provide the first coverage this year for women's basketball. Aaron then talks with Brady Ruth, Jack Aaron and Brennan Furber about the men's basketball team, along with a recap of the football game against California and a preview for the remaining schedule.

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast producer Brennan Furber. The music used is "Assim E Assado" by Rocky Marsiano, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.