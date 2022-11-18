In her Emerald Sports debut, reporter Emma Logan joins host Aaron Heisen to discuss the women's basketball team's hot start to the season. Next, Brady Ruth, Jack Aaron and Brennan Furber join the discussion to recap the men's team's tough loss to UC Irvine, along with the football team's loss to Washington.

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast producer Brennan Furber. The music used is "Assim E Assado" by Rocky Marsiano, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.