In the most packed episode of Emerald Sports Report yet, Elliott Deins joins Aaron Heisen once again for a recap of women's soccer. Nina-Grace Montes then provides an update on volleyball, and is joined by Lily Crane for the first softball updates of the season. To end the episode, Aaron, Brady Ruth, Jack Aaron, and Brennan Furber recap the football team's huge win against UCLA.

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast producer Brennan Furber. The music used is "Assim E Assado" by Rocky Marsiano, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.