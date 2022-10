Aaron Heisen, Brady Ruth, Brennan Furber and Keiji Patterson recap an eventful weekend in college football, and give their predictions on what will happen during Saturday's big matchup against UCLA.

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast producer Brennan Furber. The music used is "Assim E Assado" by Rocky Marsiano, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.