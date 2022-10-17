Emerald sports desk editor Aaron Heisen returns with reporter Elliott Deins to discuss women's soccer. Next, Nina-Grace Montes talks about volleyball and the hockey teams' first game against Arizona State. To finish up the episode, Brady Ruth, Brennan Furber and Jack Aaron talk about Oregon footballs' win over Arizona, and what the NCAA should do about the targeting rule.

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast producer Brennan Furber. The music used is "Assim E Assado" by Rocky Marsiano, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.