Emerald Sports is back with another episode! Join host Aaron Heisen as he chats with sports reporter Elliott Deins recapping the women's soccer teams' loss to USC. Next, Nina-Grace Montes talks about the volleyball and hockey teams with Aaron. Finally, Shane Hoffmann, Brady Ruth and Brennan Furber join Aaron to discuss the football team's victory against Stanford and BYU, as well as the fallout from the BYU game.

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast producer Brennan Furber. The music used is "Assim E Assado" by Rocky Marsiano , modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.