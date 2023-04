Emerald Sports Report returns for spring term! Host Aaron Heisen is joined by Mojo Hill, Lily Crane and Jonathan Suni. They discuss Oregon baseball, softball, and the Nike Hoop Summit which took place in Portland.

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast producer Brennan Furber. The music used is "Assim E Assado" by Rocky Marsiano, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.