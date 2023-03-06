In Episode 11 of the Emerald Sports Report, hosts Aaron Heisen and Brennan Furber recap the basketball team's big win over Berkeley and give their predictions on how Oregon will perform in the PAC-12 tournament. Then, Nina-Grace Montes returns to discuss the women's basketball team's disappointing loss to Stanford, and its odds of making the NCAA tournament as a bubble team. To end the episode, Aaron, Brennan and Nina talk about former Oregon football player Christian Gonzalez and his impressive showing at the NFL combine.

