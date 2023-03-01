Emerald Sports podcast logo horizontal
The Emerald Sports Report is back for a 10th episode! Hosts Aaron Heisen and Brady Ruth recap Oregon basketball's last second win against Oregon State, and discuss what it will take for the women's basketball team to make a tournament run in Las Vegas. Then, Mojo Hill makes his Emerald Sports Report debut with a recap of the baseball teams series against UC Santa Barbara.

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast producer Brennan Furber. The music used is "Assim E Assado" by Rocky Marsiano, modified under an Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

