Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Chris Brouilette joins Shane Hoffmann to discuss Oregon men's basketball winning the Pac-12 for the fourth time in six years and expectations for March Madness. Then, Shane and Carly Ebisuya discuss women's basketball's disappointing loss in Las Vegas and the chances of the Ducks making a run in the NCAA Tournament.
Multimedia Producer Jamie Diep edited this podcast.