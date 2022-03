Brennan and Carlos are joined by club lacrosse player Lila Frick for the second installment of the Emerald's Club Sports series. They discuss the teams season thus far, what lies ahead and get a behind the scenes look of how the team is managed.

Check out the women's lacrosse team on instagram: @/oregonwclublax

This podcast was produced and edited by Podcast Producers Carlos Pimentel and Brennan Furber.