Brennan and Carlos review another week of Ducks' women’s basketball, including a record-breaking win over Washington State. Next, they dive into the men’s recent three game stretch, and discuss the positive and negative takeaways from their performance.

This podcast was produced and edited by Podcast Producers Carlos Pimentel and Brennan Furber.

Soundbites courtesy of PAC 12 Network:

Washington State vs Oregon: Here 

California vs Oregon: Here 

Oregon vs Stanford: Here 

Oregon State vs No. 24 Oregon: Here 

Oregon State vs No. 24 (2/11): Here 

Oregon vs Washington State: Here 

