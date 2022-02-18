Brennan and Carlos review another week of Ducks' women’s basketball, including a record-breaking win over Washington State. Next, they dive into the men’s recent three game stretch, and discuss the positive and negative takeaways from their performance.
This podcast was produced and edited by Podcast Producers Carlos Pimentel and Brennan Furber.
