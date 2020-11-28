Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
IO interactive teases a James Bond game, Capcom suffers a leak, a long-running Super Smash Brothers: Melee tournament comes under fire from Nintendo’s legal team, and the PS5 is missing an expected feature. All this, plus a review of Replica and the best games of 2017 with Nolan, Alex and Janelle.
Here are the news stories they discuss in this episode:
IO Interactive announces James Bond game
Capcom Ransomware leak
Full Capcom Project list until 2024
Longest running annual melee tournament issued cease and desist over unauthorized netcode online mod
Ps5 only allows you to back up saves with PS plus, ditching USB save exporting.
--
