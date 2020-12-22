Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Shane Hoffmann, Charlie Gearing and Daniel Friis discuss the Pac-12's shortcomings, Mario Cristobal's potential extension and preview the Pac-12 Championship vs. USC.
Multimedia Producer Jamie Diep edited this podcast.