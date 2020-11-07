Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
In the debut episode of the rebooted Emerald Sport's Desk podcast, Shane Hoffmann, Charles Gearing, and Chris Brouliette preview Oregon football’s depth chart, discuss the Ducks’ schedule and take a look at Saturday’s matchup with Stanford and some other games from around the league.
Daily Emerald producer Jamie Diep edited this podcast.