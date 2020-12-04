Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Shane Hoffmann is joined by Carly Ebisuya as they break down the first two games of the women's basketball season. They dive into potential lineups, standout players, the strength of the Pac-12 conference and more.
Multimedia Producer Sophia Prince edited this podcast.