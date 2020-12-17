Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Shane Hoffmann is joined by Carly Ebisuya as they discuss the hot start to Pac-12 play for women's basketball. Later, Chris Brouilette joins Shane to give an update and takeaways from the last three games of men's basketball.
Multimedia Producer Jamie Diep edited this podcast.