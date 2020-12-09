Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Shane Hoffmann, Charlie Gearing and Chris Brouliette break down Oregon's first two games, surprises and disappointments. They also discuss their expectations for the season.
Multimedia Producer Jamie Diep edited this podcast.