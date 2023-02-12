2023.02.11.EMG.MAS.DucksLAXvXavier.jpg

Ducks attacker Gabby Cleveland (6) tips off the game against Xavier University. The University of Oregon womens lacrosse team defeat the Xavier University Muskateers in their first home match at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.11.EMG.MAS.DucksLAXvXavier-3.jpg

Ducks attacker Riley Taylor (27) yells to her teammates while pushing forward against Muskateer defense. The University of Oregon womens lacrosse team defeat the Xavier University Muskateers in their first home match at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.11.EMG.MAS.DucksLAXvXavier-4.jpg

Ducks attacker Lauren Rismani (3) searches for a pass near the goal. The University of Oregon womens lacrosse team defeat the Xavier University Muskateers in their first home match at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.11.EMG.MAS.DucksLAXvXavier-6.jpg

The game resumes after half time with a tip off between the two teams. The University of Oregon womens lacrosse team defeat the Xavier University Muskateers in their first home match at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.11.EMG.MAS.DucksLAXvXavier-5.jpg

Ducks head towards their locker room during half time. The University of Oregon womens lacrosse team defeat the Xavier University Muskateers in their first home match at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.11.EMG.MAS.DucksLAXvXavier-2.jpg

Ducks attacker Gabby Cleveland (6) lunges to get position of the ball. The University of Oregon womens lacrosse team defeat the Xavier University Muskateers in their first home match at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.11.EMG.MAS.DucksLAXvXavier-10.jpg

Ducks attacker Haley Taylor (17) attempts a goal. The University of Oregon womens lacrosse team defeat the Xavier University Muskateers in their first home match at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.11.EMG.MAS.DucksLAXvXavier-7.jpg

Ducks attacker Bailey Smith (26) tries to manuever around Muskateer defense. The University of Oregon womens lacrosse team defeat the Xavier University Muskateers in their first home match at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.11.EMG.MAS.DucksLAXvXavier-8.jpg

Ducks attacker Bailey Smith (26) shoots and scores against Muskateer defense. The University of Oregon womens lacrosse team defeat the Xavier University Muskateers in their first home match at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.11.EMG.MAS.DucksLAXvXavier-9.jpg

The Ducks celebrate a goal against the Muskateers. The University of Oregon womens lacrosse team defeat the Xavier University Muskateers in their first home match at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.11.EMG.MAS.DucksLAXvXavier-11.jpg

Ducks attacker Riley Taylor (27) passes to teammate Haley Taylor (17). The University of Oregon womens lacrosse team defeat the Xavier University Muskateers in their first home match at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
2023.02.11.EMG.MAS.DucksLAXvXavier-12.jpg

Ducks attacker Haley Taylor (17) runs towards the goal line. The University of Oregon womens lacrosse team defeat the Xavier University Muskateers in their first home match at Papé Field in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 12, 2023. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

Read more like this

Photo Editor

Hi, I'm Maddie! I've been a photographer at the Emerald for three years, and I am excited to now be serving as the Photo Editor for the 2022-2023 school year.