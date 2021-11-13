2021.11.13.EMG.MAS.FootballvWSU-10.jpg

Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) passes the ball down field to a teammate. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks' offensive line prepares to make a move towards the goal line. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Fans wave their Ducks flags after a successful touchdown by Ducks offense. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) scores the second touchdown of the night. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks cheer perform a dance during a time out break in the third quarter. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) is congratulated by Ducks offensive lineman George Moore IV (77) after scoring the first touchdown of the night. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Fans dance and sing joyously during the playing of 'Shout' in between the third and final quarter. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) celebrates with a teammate after scoring a touchdown. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Cougars left back Jahad Woods (13) takes down a member of Ducks offense. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Cougar defenses stop Ducks offenses through a tackle. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) blocks Cougar defenses in a run down field. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks center back Cross Patton (22) hypes up the crowd before kick off. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks safety Jordan Happle (32) celebrates after a successful takedown. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks kicker Camden Lewis (49) kicks off the fourth quarter. Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)
Ducks Jayson Jones (93) takes down Cougar quarterback Jayden De Laura (4). Ducks football take on the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Nov. 13, 2021. (Maddie Stellingwerf)

