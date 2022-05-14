2022.05.03.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsOSU-1.jpeg

Colby Shade starts to leave the batter's box after a well hit ball. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Oregon State at PK Park on May 3rd, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.05.03.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsOSU-2.jpeg

Caleb Sloan throwing a pitch. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Oregon State at PK Park on May 3rd, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.05.03.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsOSU-3.jpeg

Sloan and Josiah Cromwick celebrate after getting out of an inning. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Oregon State at PK Park on May 3rd, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.05.03.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsOSU-4.jpeg

Anthony Hall watches the ball hit high off his bat. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Oregon State at PK Park on May 3rd, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.05.03.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsOSU-5.jpeg

Andrew Mosiello in the stretch. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Oregon State at PK Park on May 3rd, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.05.03.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsOSU-6.jpeg

Andrew Mosiello finishes a pitch. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Oregon State at PK Park on May 3rd, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.05.03.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsOSU-7.jpeg

Jaren Hunter throws a pitch. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Oregon State at PK Park on May 3rd, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.05.03.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsOSU-8.jpeg

Brennan Milone throws the ball back to the pitcher after an out. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Oregon State at PK Park on May 3rd, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.05.03.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsOSU-9.jpeg

The Oregon batter asks for time. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Oregon State at PK Park on May 3rd, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.05.03.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsOSU-10.jpeg

Brock Townsend stares down the batter. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Oregon State at PK Park on May 3rd, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.05.03.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsOSU-11.jpeg

Cromwick takes a large lead on first. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Oregon State at PK Park on May 3rd, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)
2022.05.03.EMG.LRS.BaseballvsOSU-12.jpeg

Ryan Brown celebrates the win with a thumbs up. The Oregon Ducks Baseball team hosts Oregon State at PK Park on May 3rd, 2022. (Liam Sherry/Emerald)

