Ducks pitcher Andrew Mosiello (23) lets a pitch go towards Red Storm hitter. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks first basemen Jacob Walsh (25) slides back into third base after an advancement. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks outfielder Tanner Smith (31) prepares to hit off a pitch. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Red Storm players prepare to run to home if given the opportunity. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks players cheer on their teammate during a hitting period. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Red Storm Out Fielder David Clancy (2) throws his arm guard in order to run to first after receiving a walk. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks catcher Josiah Cromwick (27)catches a missed hit attempt. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks coaching staff create strategies during a lull in game play. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks pitcher Andrew Mosiello (23) winds up for a pitch. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks field hands grab for a loose ball. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks outfielder Tanner Smith (31) drops his bat as he rushes to first. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks first basemen Jacob Walsh (25) catches the ball for an out agaist St. Johns. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks player makes a rush for home after a successful hit is made by teammate. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Ducks fans rejoice during a successful inning on defense. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
Red Storm player prepares to hit a pitch. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)
PK Field prepares for another day of baseball. Ducks Baseball take on St. Johns Red Storm at PK Field in Eugene, Or., on Feb. 26, 2022. (Maddie Stellingwerf/Emerald)

