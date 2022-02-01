Why does it seem that when we order something online these days, (a new shirt, a textbook, a cat collar) it circumvents the globe twice before it arrives at our doorstep?
International trade expert Woan Foong Wong from the University of Oregon's Economics Department helps break down the process and its obstacles for us non-experts.
