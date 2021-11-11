Welcome to the debut episode of Duck Brains! An interview podcast created and edited by Kate Jackson for the Daily Emerald. Join her in getting to know our faculty here at the University of Oregon — new episodes each month.
Episode 1 (published November 11th, 2021) features Hadil Abuhmaid, a PhD candidate and graduate educator here at the UO's School of Journalism and Communication.
Music in this episode is “Queen of Swords” by DR. SCANDANAVIA, used with the artist’s permission.
Graphic made by Kate Jackson