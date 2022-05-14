05.14.2022.IME.EMG.2022Pac-12T&FCHAMPIONSHIPS-2.jpg

The men competing in the men’s 3000 meter steeplechase hurdle over the barrier and into the water pit. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon freshmen Emmanuel Ihemeje charges down the jack during the men’s long jump. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Taylor Chocek runs down the track before sending her javelin into the air. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Malia Pivec (17) lands in the water pit after jumping over the hurdle during the women’s 3000 meter steeplechase. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Jett Kinder flies over the bar during the men’s pole vault. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon redshirt senior Evan Mafilas (center) charges down the track during the men’s 400 meter race. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Jaida Ross winds up to throw during the women’s shot put. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Luis Peralta finishes his first lap during the first heat of the men’s 800 meter race. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Matthew Erickson finishes at 1:48.68 during the men's 800 meter race. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Elliot Cook looked to the crowd after competing in the third heat of the men’s 800 meter race. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Kemba Nelson charges by during the second heat of the women’s 100 meter dash. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Jadyn Mays crosses the finish line after competing in the third heat of the women’s 100 meter dash. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Jaida Ross waves to the coward after placing second overall for the women’s shot put. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Aneta Konieczek leaps over the hurdle during the women’s 3000 meter steeplechase. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Ryan Mulholland bites down on the chain around his neck as he competes in the first heat of the men’s 400 meter dash. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Micah Williams sprints down the track during the third heat of the men’s 100 meter dash. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
Oregon’s Pierce Lacoste flies through the air during the men’s long jump. The second day of the 2022 PAC-12 Track & Field Championships took place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on May 14th, 2022. (Ian Enger/ Emerald)
