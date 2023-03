Welcome to the newest installment of the Club Ducks podcast! In this episode, hosts Brennan Furber, Carlos Pimentel and Daniel Friis interview members of the Women's Water Polo team. President Emma Simmons and social media manager/A Team captain Mary Grosswendt discuss their personal experiences with water polo, along with what separates it from other sports.

Water Polo Instagram: @uowwp

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast producer Brennan Furber.