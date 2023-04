Club Ducks is back for the final term of the 2022-2023 school year! Hosts Brennan Furber, Carlos Pimentel and Daniel Friis sit down with vice president of women's lacrosse Daniella Denicola and player Sydney Dunn to recap the team's season, which included a championship game appearance versus the University of Washington.

Instagram: @oregonwlax

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast producer Brennan Furber.