Welcome back to Club Ducks! In this episode, co-hosts Brennan Furber, Carlos Pimentel and Daniel Friis interview Zevi Alter, president of the Club Table Tennis team at UO. They discuss everything from the teams practice structure to different handle grips, and dive into a glimpse of Zevi's personal relationship with the game.

UO Club Table Tennis Instagram.

This podcast was produced and by podcast producers Carlos Pimentel, Brennan Furber and Daniel Friis, and edited by Brennan Furber.