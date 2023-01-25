Club Ducks is back with another episode! Co-hosts Brennan Furber and Carlos Pimentel are joined by captain of the club climbing team Alex Jagielski, and climbers Jonah Temianka and Adam Duran. In the episode, we do a deep-dive on the sport that is "rock climbing," and hear about each climbers experience thus far with the club climbing team at the University of Oregon.

UO Climbing Community Slack.

UO Climbing Team Instagram.

Eugene Gear Collective.

BIPOC Night at Elevation.

This podcast was produced and edited by podcast producers Carlos Pimentel and Brennan Furber.