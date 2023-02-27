Club Ducks Logo

Logo for Club Ducks Podcast

 Courtesy of Merrill Bowman

In Episode Three of Club Ducks, hosts Brennan Furber, Carlos Pimentel and Daniel Friis interview Grace Johnson and Gianna Hagopian, co-vice presidents of the Olympic weightlifting team. They discuss the precise technique that Olympic weightlifting demands, the rigorous training athletes go through and what's in store for the team at nationals.

UO Weightlifting team's Instagram.

This podcast was produced by podcast producers Brennan Furber, Carlos Pimentel and Daniel Friis. Brennan Furber edited this podcast.

Tags

Daniel Friis is a sports writer from Belmont, California. He enjoys covering all Oregon sports but mostly softball and baseball. When he’s not writing, he enjoys playing video games, sleeping, fishing, and anything outdoors related.