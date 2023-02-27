In Episode Three of Club Ducks, hosts Brennan Furber, Carlos Pimentel and Daniel Friis interview Grace Johnson and Gianna Hagopian, co-vice presidents of the Olympic weightlifting team. They discuss the precise technique that Olympic weightlifting demands, the rigorous training athletes go through and what's in store for the team at nationals.

UO Weightlifting team's Instagram.

This podcast was produced by podcast producers Brennan Furber, Carlos Pimentel and Daniel Friis. Brennan Furber edited this podcast.