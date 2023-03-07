Editor's note: We experienced some technical difficulties while recording this episode, which resulted in some distorted audio. We hope you will still tune in to hear the excellent conversations about club sports!

Hosts Brennan Furber, Carlos Pimentel and Daniel Friis profile men's club lacrosse! President Shaan Patidar and player/social media manager Will Curtis join the pod as we discuss the team's recent tournament in Southern California, its upcoming match against Simon Fraser, and how the team operates behind the scenes.

This podcast was produced by podcast producers Brennan Furber, Carlos Pimentel and Daniel Friis. Brennan Furber edited this podcast.

