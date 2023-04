Hosts Brennan Furber, Carlos Pimentel and Daniel Friis sit down with President Shireef Hussien and Tanner Sausser of the men's club basketball team. They discuss the makeup of the team this season, their performance in regionals and their best memories on and off the court.

Insta: @uoclubbasketball

This podcast was recorded and edited by podcast producer Brennan Furber.