dumpster fire

A burning dumpster on West 7th Avenue. (Michael Tobin/Emerald)
ACAB

ACAB, an acronym for "All cops are bastards", sprawled on the windows of a downtown building. (Michael Tobin/Emerald)
2020.05.31.EMG.KMH.BlackLivesMatter-28.jpg

University of Oregon women’s basketball players, Nyara Sabally and Ruthy Hebard, stands among other protestors gathering at Alton Baker Park during a Black Lives Matter protest in response to police brutality and the killing of Black individuals. A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Eugene, Ore. on May 31, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.05.31.EMG.KMH.BlackLivesMatter-12.jpg

Protesters gather at a Black Lives Matter protest taking place at the Eugene Courthouse in response to police brutality and the killing of Black individuals. A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Eugene, Ore. on May 31, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.05.31.EMG.KMH.BlackLivesMatter-11.jpg

Several thousand protesters gathered at a Black Lives Matter protest taking place at the Eugene Courthouse in response to police brutality and the killing of Black individuals. A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Eugene, Ore. on May 31, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.05.31.EMG.KMH.BlackLivesMatter-22.jpg

Protest organizer, Madeliene Smith, says she is “doing this because I’m angry by the inequality we see in this country, and from the people who we pay to protect us.” A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Eugene, Ore. on May 31, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.05.31.EMG.KMH.BlackLivesMatter-23.jpg

Mayor Lucy Vinis speaks at the Black Lives Matter protest at Alton Baker park. A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Eugene, Ore. on May 31, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.05.31.EMG.KMH.BlackLivesMatter-24.jpg

State Senator James Manning speaks at the Black Lives Matter protest at Alton Baker park. A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Eugene, Ore. on May 31, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.05.31.EMG.KMH.BlackLivesMatter-8.jpg

Protesters gather at a Black Lives Matter protest taking place at the Eugene Courthouse in response to police brutality and the killing of Black individuals. A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Eugene, Ore. on May 31, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.05.31.EMG.KMH.BlackLivesMatter-7.jpg

Ibrahim Coulibaly speaks at the Black Lives Matter protest, and ends his speech by saying “Please, let’s have a peaceful protest.” A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Eugene, Ore. on May 31, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.05.31.EMG.KMH.BlackLivesMatter-3.jpg

Protesters gather at a Black Lives Matter protest taking place at the Eugene Courthouse in response to police brutality and the killing of Black individuals. A Black Lives Matter protest takes place in Eugene, Ore. on May 31, 2020. (Kimberly Harris/Emerald)
2020.6.1.EMG.MMM.BIPOCVigil-11.jpg

One of the many candles lit for the vigil reads the word "peace." A vigil is held on the streets of Eugene, demonstraing names of lives lost to police violence. The Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Project leads a vigil for lives lost to police violence in Eugene, Ore. on June 1, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2020.6.1.EMG.MMM.BIPOCVigil-9.jpg

A vigil is held on the streets of Eugene, demonstraing names of lives lost to police violence. The Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Project leads a vigil for lives lost to police violence in Eugene, Ore. on June 1, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2020.6.1.EMG.MMM.BIPOCVigil-8.jpg

An attendee holds a sign which quotes George Floyd: "I can't breathe." The Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Project leads a vigil for lives lost to police violence in Eugene, Ore. on June 1, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2020.6.1.EMG.MMM.BIPOCVigil-5.jpg

Attendees of the vigil block the street from the Eugene Chief of Police and cheer with passing cars. The Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Project leads a vigil for lives lost to police violence in Eugene, Ore. on June 1, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2020.6.1.EMG.MMM.BIPOCVigil-3.jpg

Attendees of the vigil walk to guard the street from the Eugene Chief of Police. The Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Project leads a vigil for lives lost to police violence in Eugene, Ore. on June 1, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2020.6.1.EMG.MMM.BIPOCVigil-4.jpg

An attendee holds a sign above the crowd. The Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Project leads a vigil for lives lost to police violence in Eugene, Ore. on June 1, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2020.6.1.EMG.MMM.BIPOCVigil-1.jpg

Participants write in chalk on the sidewalk in front of the vigil. The Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Project leads a vigil for lives lost to police violence in Eugene, Ore. on June 1, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2020.6.1.EMG.GNS.June1BLMMarch.jpg

A protester holds a flag with phrases such as, "I can't breathe," "Say his name: George Floyd" and "Black lives matter" at a June 1, 2020 march in Eugene, Ore. protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Gina Scalpone/Emerald)
2020.6.3.emg.GNS.BLMprotestsday6_3.jpg

Demonstrators marched through downtown Eugene, Ore. on their way to the Lane County Jail on the sixth night of protests against police brutality on June 3, 2020. (Gina Scalpone/Emerald)
2020.6.3.emg.GNS.BLMprotestsday6_1.jpg

Protesters watch as people speak about their experiences with systemic racism in the United States outside Lane County Jail. Protesters marched for a sixth night of protests against police brutality on June 3, 2020. (Gina Scalpone/Emerald)
blm protest 06-03-2020 sign.jpg

Protesters hold an "End Police Brutality" sign across the street from Eugene Police officers blocking traffic Wednesday night. (Zack Demars/Emerald)
BlackLivesMatterProtest0604202009.jpg

Protesters gather at the Wayne L. Morse Federal Courthouse in Eugene to hear Black, Indigenous and People of Color speak about racism and police brutality on June 4, 2020, the seventh day of demonstrations. (Melodie Moore/Emerald)
20200604_211140.jpg

Demonstrators stage a die-in at the entrance to the I-105 highway in Eugene as part of a protest against police brutality and white supremacist violence on June 4, 2020. (C. Francis O'Leary/Emerald)
2020.6.7.EMG.MMM.EugeneProtest-6.jpg

A protestor holds up a fist while marching through the streets of Eugene. The BIPOC Liberation Collective leads a protest in downtown Eugene, Ore. on June 7th, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2020.6.7.EMG.MMM.EugeneProtest-5.jpg

One sign reads: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." Protestors hold up their signs while marching through the city of Eugene. The BIPOC Liberation Collective leads a protest in downtown Eugene, Ore. on June 7th, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2020.6.7.EMG.MMM.EugeneProtest-4.jpg

A small group that identifies themselves as white allies hands out water, first aid supplies, and masks at the protest. The car continues to drive around while protestors march through the city of Eugene. The BIPOC Liberation Collective leads a protest in downtown Eugene, Ore. on June 7th, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
2020.6.7.EMG.MMM.EugeneProtest-2.jpg

"We are putting ourselves in front of the media for those who cannot. For those who do not have a voice." Participants hold up signs in support of one of the various speakers at the protest. The BIPOC Liberation Collective leads a protest in downtown Eugene, Ore. on June 7th, 2020. (Madi Mather/Emerald)
20200613_194743.jpg

The Pioneer Mother statue was torn town and the Pioneer statue was used to block the entrance of Johnson Hall.
20200613_194936.jpg

Protesters tore down the Pioneer Mother Statue Saturday night, and blocked off the entrance to Johnson Hall with the Pioneer statue.
BlackLedActionCollectivePoster.jpg

The image of George Floyd, killed by Minneapolis Police, appeared on art at the Black Led Action Collective Juneteenth celebration on June 20. (James Croxton / Daily Emerald)

