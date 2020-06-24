The following is the opinion of the Emerald’s Editorial Board and not Emerald Media Group as…
Some scenes from Eugene tonight. A huge crowd here on 7th Ave. #eugene pic.twitter.com/1jqxjjnNYn— Michael Tobin (@Tobin_Tweets) May 30, 2020
I’m here covering the #BlackLiveMatter demonstration here in #Eugene for @DailyEmerald. The demonstration starts at 1. Follow here for updates: pic.twitter.com/i6WRjC4HxU— Michael Tobin (@Tobin_Tweets) May 31, 2020
A few drivers honked their approval for the line of people walking towards the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse. Many held signs — “fuck 12,” “w…
I’m heading out to join Gina on the 6th night of Eugene’s protests. The group is moving towards south Eugene now after starting with a vigil: https://t.co/KSeBLdbk65— Zack Demars (@zack_demars) June 4, 2020
Over 7,000 protesters marched through Eugene on Sunday in support of the Black Lives Matter …
Demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd and the systems of policing leadin…
Hey folks, I'm covering Day 6 of protests against police brutality and systemic racism in Eugene for @DailyEmerald. I got here a little late, and there's already a big crowd at the Federal Courthouse.— Gina Scalpone (@ginascalpone) June 4, 2020
Several hundred people in Eugene continued to peacefully protest police brutality Tuesday, c…
Another: “Please stop asking Black people to educate you.” pic.twitter.com/gng47w6Gcx— Zack Demars (@zack_demars) June 4, 2020
University of Oregon board of trustees member Andrew Colas requested an emergency vote in th…
This piece reflects the views of Michael Hames-García, an ethnic studies professor at the Un…
I'm out tonight at Eugene's #BlackLivesMatter protest reporting for the @DailyEmerald. Ill thread updates below.— C. Francis O’Leary (@CFrancisOLeary) June 5, 2020
A week has passed since the latest Black Lives Matter protests erupted across the nation in …
A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest marched from the Wayne L. Morse Federal Courthouse to …
Clea Ibrahim got on her knees, looked the officer in front of her in the eyes and begged him…
The BIPOC Liberation Collective, an anti-racist activist group, took to the microphone befor…
The Civil Liberties Defense Center, a nonprofit that provides legal support to political mov…
Black Student Task Force: Dear Black Students, You Matter. UO, Our List of Demands Remains Unaccomplished.
This piece reflects the views of the Black Student Task Force, and not those of Emerald Medi…
A group of protesters that gathered at Deady Hall to educate community members on systemic racism tore down the long contentious Pioneer and Pioneer Mother statues Saturday at about 7:20 p.m., dragging the Pioneer across 13th St. to block the entrance to Johnson Hall.
Following the killing of George Floyd — when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt …
University of Oregon President Michael Schill condemned the tearing down of the controversia…
This piece reflects the views of Charise Cheney, and not those of Emerald Media Group. The E…
Though President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect in January 186…
This piece reflects the views of Adie Bovee, and not those of Emerald Media Group. The Emera…
Two Eugene anti-racist groups — Black Unity and Black Led Action Coalition — held Juneteenth…
The Lane County Board of Commissioners took the first steps toward potentially changing the …