In episode five of Behind the Cover with Kira Chan, she discusses how she designed the cover for the latest issue, which discusses the study that said Eugene is a very vulnerable college football town for COVID-19.
featured
Behind the Cover, Episode 5: As Football Season Returns, COVID-19 Cases May Resurge
Tags
Kira Chan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sarah Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today