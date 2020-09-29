In episode 3 of Behind the Cover with Kira Chan, she discusses how she designed the cover for the Up In Flames issue, which covered the ongoing wildfire crisis in Oregon.
featured
Behind the Cover, Episode 3: Up In Flames
Melanie Henshaw
Video Desk Producer
Melanie is the video desk producer and she loves to eat, write and think about food.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today