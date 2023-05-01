2023.April.28.EMG.KSF.TBTNrally-7.jpg

The Women's Center held their annual speak out which is a student-led event. Take Back the Night a survivor-centered event held a rally on April 27, 2023. (Kemper Flood/ Emerald).
Hollis Anajovich a student coordinator for LGBT Education and Support Services. Take Back the Night a survivor-centered event held a rally on April 27, 2023. (Kemper Flood/ Emerald).
The crowd stands in silence as survivors speak on their own experiences. Take Back the Night a survivor-centered event held a rally on April 27, 2023. (Kemper Flood/ Emerald).
This event provides support to survivors, educates the community and prevents future harm. Take Back the Night a survivor-centered event held a rally on April 27, 2023. (Kemper Flood/ Emerald).
Many other members of the community participated in the march. Take Back the Night a survivor-centered event held a rally on April 27, 2023. (Kemper Flood/ Emerald).
A flag providing awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) is held amongst others signs. Take Back the Night a survivor-centered event held a rally on April 27, 2023. (Kemper Flood/ Emerald).
The march began at the EMU and continued around most of campus. Take Back the Night a survivor-centered event held a rally on April 27, 2023. (Kemper Flood/ Emerald).
The University of Oregon band played, and marched behind fellow advocates. Take Back the Night a survivor-centered event held a rally on April 27, 2023. (Kemper Flood/ Emerald).
One of the many student made posters to advocate for fundamental rights. Take Back the Night a survivor-centered event held a rally on April 27, 2023. (Kemper Flood/ Emerald).
The group leaders and organizations marched down Kincaid Street. Take Back the Night a survivor-centered event held a rally on April 27, 2023. (Kemper Flood/ Emerald).
This years TBTN route focused on reclaiming people's safety on public streets at night. Take Back the Night a survivor-centered event held a rally on April 27, 2023. (Kemper Flood/ Emerald).
Isaac Ordaz, Emily Dixon, Diego Duarte and Ashton Pressman at their information booth to raise sexual assault awareness. Take Back the Night a survivor-centered event held a rally on April 27, 2023. (Kemper Flood/ Emerald).

