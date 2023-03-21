In a game where the Oregon men’s basketball team was outshot from 3-point range and the free throw line; and outmatched on the boards, head coach Dana Altman decided to place some of his blame on attendance.
“We should have had more people here tonight,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said. “They guys are playing hard. If it’s me, then get rid of me. Thirty-three hundred people is embarrassing.”
Oregon guard Keeshawn Barthelemy said he was grateful for the fans that did come out and acknowledged that the team needs to be better to attract more fans. Seems like another miscommunication between Altman and his players as the Ducks fell 61-58 to Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament marking the end to their season.
And the 3,300 that were in attendance sat and watched forward Nate Bittle go to the free throw line with 11 seconds left with a chance to tie the game for Oregon. But as was the theme of the night, free throws cost the Ducks dearly.
Oregon was 4-of-12 from the line.
Tonight was the final blow to a season that felt like it had many endings. Fans felt it over after an embarrassing 77-72 home loss to Utah Valley on Dec. 20, or when the Ducks dropped a road game to Washington 72-71 on Feb. 15. They said the season was done after the team unraveled against UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament on Mar. 10. But now, after a 58-61 home loss to the Badgers, on Tuesday – in a game where Oregon shot 4-12 from the line – the season is truly and completely dead.
In baseball, a player hitting .333 puts them in Hall of Fame contention. When a team shoots it from the free throw line, it’s enough to make Altman snap.
“You can’t have a Division I team go [4-of-12],” Altman said. “There’s nothing more disappointing than to play hard and lose a game at the line. Going 4-of-12, you don’t even give yourself a chance.”
It wasn’t for a lack of trying. A failure to score when it mattered – or really at all – did the Ducks (21-15) in against the Badgers (20-14).
Without Will Richardson, N’Faly Dante, Jermaine Couisnard and Brennan Rigsby again, Oregon looked to lean on Bittle, Barthelemy and Rivaldo Soares, who had led the Ducks through the first two rounds of the NIT. The trio had a combined nine points at the half. They finished with 28.
No player on Oregon’s roster made multiple 3-point shots. No player had double digit rebounds. No player can look at Tuesday’s game as anything other than a painful ending to a shocking season.
“We fell asleep,” Altman said. “Our attention to detail wasn’t what it needed to be.”
Make no mistake, Wisconsin didn’t look great. It didn’t show anything that led those in attendance to believe it should have made the NCAA tournament. But in a sloppy game, the Badgers just made fewer mistakes.
“[Our morale] has never really gotten down,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said. “Every game has its own story. I didn’t want to end the year on a downer.”
The Badgers have now played close to 20 games that have been decided by two or fewer possessions.
The offensive woes that had hurt the Ducks all season long were back in full force. Getting out rebounded 44 to 35 sure didn’t help either.
But honestly, the game should have been over at halftime. Oregon only shot 1-10 from 3-point range and 44.4% of its field goals fell in the first frame. It was one of the worst offensive first halves of the year, which unfortunately, is saying something. If not for eight Wisconsin turnovers – aided by four Oregon steals and six blocks – the Badgers could have easily been up by double digits at the half. Instead, they clung to a one-point 27-26 lead.
“We didn’t play very smart,” Altman said. “We played hard. But we did not play smart.”
The second half was one of the more competitive halves Oregon’s played all season. But competitive doesn’t necessarily mean good. The Ducks had five turnovers and seven personal fouls in the final frame of Sunday’s game. Oh, and they shot 4-of-12 from the free throw line.
The Ducks and Badgers traded blows in the second half: A trio of 3-point shots from Tyrone Williams, Bittle and Soares gave Oregon an eight point lead. A huge and-one opportunity for Lök Wur provided a huge energy boost. He missed the free throw.
Wisconsin got hot late scoring field goals on five of its last six possessions to take back the lead and cap off Oregon’s season. A 3-point shot from Chucky Hepburn was one of the final daggers.
“I don’t know what was going on there,” Hepburn said. “I thought [Oregon] was going zone. They were all just ball watching and I just got open.”
Altman said he knew Hepburn was going to get that ball. Add it to the list of disappointments from the night – right under 4-of-12.
This could be an epic rivalry when the Pac-12 inevitably collapses and the Ducks follow USC and UCLA to the Big 10.
But for now, Oregon’s season is over, and the Badgers are headed to Las Vegas for the NIT Final Four.
FOUR FOR TWELVE! Wisconsin was 12-13.
Oregon lost by three. The Ducks missed eight free throws. Really makes one think.
“[The players] are disappointed,” Altman said. “They knew they had an opportunity and they didn’t get it done.”
In a season that was littered with “what if” opportunities for the Ducks, Wisconsin leaves Matthew Knight Arena with a win and leaves Oregon fans wondering what this game could have been with a fully healthy roster.
“We got to make some changes,” Altman said. “We’re not good enough. We’re not coaching good enough, the players aren’t good enough and we have to get better.”
A realization that Oregon fans had back in November, one that came too little too late for a sunken Duck team.