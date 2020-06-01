Nominee: Mary Daniels
Occupation: Retired
Mary may be retired, but she isn’t on vacation somewhere tropical quite yet. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Mary is one of thousands of people across the world that took to their sewing machines and began producing a rare and essential item: masks.
What is heroic about this person? She has been providing masks for A LOT of people! Mary started making masks as soon as it was realized that they were needed. In addition to making masks for lots of friends and family, she picked up a kit from PeaceHealth and made them for the hospital. My husband and I have been very grateful to have nice looking and effective masks thanks to Mary. It’s very generous and needed. The other thing Mary and her husband Ross have been doing to help is staying home!
What lesson can we learn? If you have the ability, don’t hesitate to help out.