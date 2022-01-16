For many college students, this is the first time living on our own. Leaving for the holidays may be new for some and it can be daunting to think of what needs to be done before leaving. In an apartment or the dorms, it can be beneficial for certain things to be done before going away for an extended period of time. While we are always excited for an escape from class, securing our homes is important to remember. It can also create a ritual for some to ensure their safety as well as feel comfortable leaving their homes.
Before thinking about security measures, some house cleaning should be done. People have different levels of cleanliness that they are comfortable with so in each household, house chores will vary. Some areas to focus on include the kitchen and bathroom. Cleaning the sink, bathtub, and toilet in the bathroom will leave you feeling clean and ready to leave the house by itself. Throwing away all the trash and food that might spoil while you’re away will ensure that there are no funky smells brewing. You’re also welcome to do any smaller chores like changing your sheets, dusting surfaces, and cleaning counters so you can come back to a clean and tidy home.
The first tip to use is to reach out to neighbors. Let a trusted neighbor know that you’ll be gone and give them your contact information in case of any emergencies. If there’s a flood, fire, intruder, etc. then you’ll be able to hear about it sooner. This can give peace of mind knowing there’s someone watching over your home and that if any problems arise, there’s a way for you to be contacted immediately.
Another thing to consider is unplugging any electronics that are unnecessary to leave on. It is not only environmentally friendly to save energy but also can save a few bucks on the electricity bill. Electronics left plugged in can risk malfunctioning and short circuiting as well as potential electrical fires. Of course, this is worst-case-scenario thinking, but it’s better to cover all bases in terms of safety and security. Things that can be unplugged are chargers, fairy lights, fans, lamps and any other electronics that don’t need to be on while you’re away.
While it may seem contradicting, the next tip is to leave a light on. This is more useful to those living in a house or townhouse. I learned this trick from my parents who leave at least one light on when they travel. The trick is supposed to give the illusion that there is still someone living there and hopefully deter intruders who might pick your house as a target. You can have a lamp on a timer or have the foyer light on; something minimal but still visible from the outside. With apartments and dorms, this is not as necessary as the inside is not as visible for outsiders.
Ahead of locking up the place, everyone should take one last scan of the household to make sure everything is in order before leaving. This can include checking that the stove and oven are off, no food is left out, the lights are off, and also seeing if there’s anything you forgot to pack. There are so many times that I only caught things on the second time looking.
In combination with a last scan, this is a good time to also check that everything is locked up and secure. Make sure that all windows and doors are closed and locked. It’s important to eliminate ways that intruders are able to enter. Double check that the windows and doors are shut and really locked up. Even if no intruders take advantage of an unlocked or ajar entryway, it will keep the cold out which is important in the colder seasons. Emphasize using the lock and key as this is the most important thing to do before going on your way.
Now you’re ready to head out and enjoy your travels!