Nominee: Leslie Clark
Occupation: Nurse/Interim Nurse Manager, Riverbend Hospital
Another frontline worker, Leslie brings positivity and love not only to her family and friends in her personal life but also to her profession as a nurse. Her smile is contagious as well as her problem solving and passion for her work.
Why are you nominating this person? Leslie works hard and compassionately at the hospital, raises three daughters (5, 12 and 14) with her husband, goes to school online, has been getting groceries for her family so they can avoid crowds during the pandemic, and is always in a wonderful mood with a smile.She even spearheaded the effort to reduce patient falls at the hospital to create a safer environment for everyone.
What is inspiring about them? Her tireless efforts at home and work, while making everyone feel special and loved (and cared about in the professional sphere). She looks at every issue from the other person's perspective and that makes such a difference in her ability to help and support them.